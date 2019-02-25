Levi J. Collins, 84, of Enterprise, Ore. passed away February 18, 2019, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. Levi was born in Beckley, West Virginia.
In June of 1937 the family came to Wallowa County on the train. Levi is survived by his long term friend and companion Marilyn Harvey of Enterprise, sons Tom and Lynn Collins (Enterprise), Tim and Jean Collins (Heppner, Ore.). Sisters Betty and Gene Fuller (Mohave, Ariz.); Bessy and Jerry Timm (Belle Plaine, Iowa), Jesse Curtis (Spokane, WA.), and Ella Graham (Ojai, California).
Levi was preceded in death by his parents: Roy Sandy and Elise Worley Collins and sister Violet and husband Dan Swaggart. Levi was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1959.
A private ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date.
