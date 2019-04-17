Mabel Alice Tucker, 92, of La Grande, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by her family, at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at Loveland Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4 p.m.
Mabel was born on March 9, 1927 in Flora, Oregon to William and Elizabeth (Wakefield) Murphy. She resided in Day Ridge, Oregon; Flora, Oregon; Wallowa, Oregon; and La Grande, Oregon. She attended Day Ridge School, Wallowa High School, La Grande High School and University of Oregon. She married Collins S. Tucker on February 9, 1948.
Mabel was a devoted wife and mother. She was the family historian, master genealogist. She enjoyed crocheting, counted cross stich and other crafts, collecting and reading books, gardening and her flower beds, quality time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Collins enjoyed world travel and both enjoyed making and keeping numerous friends. She was a member of the Home Extension, Rusty Wheels Car Club and an organizer of high school reunions.
Mabel is survived by her husband, Collins; children, Coralee Hasse (Dave) of Anacortes, WA, Corliss Howard (Mike) of Meridian, ID, and Allen Tucker (Pam) of Pendleton, OR; brother, Ray Murphy (Phyllis) of Island City, OR; sister Dorothy Lathim of Kennewick, WA; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth; brothers, John Murphy, Howard Murphy, and Bernard Murphy; sisters Mary Fleet and May Wheeler.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.