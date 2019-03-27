Nicholi and her dog, Shuga moved to Wallowa County in 2016. She lived in many different locations in the county until she found an apartment in the M&M building in 2017. She loved her apartment, especially the large rooms and her large bathroom.
She attended the Summit Church and they helped her a lot with moving into her different homes.
She was diagnosed with MS in 2017 and had a few caregivers until Barbara Roberts started working for her April 15, 2017, and they did a lot together — driving to different spots in the county for picnics. She especially liked going to the Minam State Park, Joseph Creek Lookout, Imnaha, Wallowa Lake picnic areas, and the Joseph park. Nicholi took many pictures wherever they went and posted them on Facebook. She wanted her family to see the beautiful place she lived.
She had surgery on a tumor on her spine in August 2017 and was left with numbness and pain in her legs. She got an electric wheelchair in 2018 and could go all over with it.
In March 2018, she moved into an apartment at the Park Street Apartments and had a beautiful view of the mountains. She said Wallowa County was a soothing place to live and was able to recover from her past.
She loved to write poetry and read her poems at the Summit Church each month. She changed to the Abundant Life Assembly of God church for a short time and started going to the Nazarene Church and became a member in January 2019. She really enjoyed the church and said everyone welcomed her and had a lot of friends. She was able to read her poems again at the church too.
Barbara worked for her until October 31, 2018, but had to retire for health reasons, but she still was a friend and they did a lot together.
She had a good friend and neighbor, Roland Uppiano, who took her to church and took her shopping and for evening drives. He helped her a lot.
Her last caregiver was Annette Lewis, who only worked a few months, but they had some good times, too.
She had a lot of support and considered everyone friends, especially Amy — her case manager, Tyler — Her Physical Therapist, Her neighbor Katherine, Joan Gray, the people from the Soroptomists, and especially Roland.
Services were held on March 16 at the Nazarene Church.
