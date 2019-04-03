Ross Lee Bratt of American Fork, Utah passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 in Provo, Utah. He was born July 29, 1932 in Spokane, Washington to Verne Perry and Amy Marie Salisbury Bratt. He married Melba Elizabeth Norton on June 10, 1953 in the Cardston Alberta temple.
Together they had eight children: Perry, Jon, Amy (Tidwell), Beth (James), Paula (Manwaring), Lynn, Sam and Bonita (Lunt). After 19 years together she passed away on June 27, 1972.
Ross then married Gean Starkweather on June 28, 1974. She brought Susan Ginger, Terry Tindall, Glenn Pratt and Jim Bratt into the family.
Ross graduated from Wallowa High School in 1950 and BYU in 1955. He taught seminary at Pleasant Grove High School and American Fork Jr. High for 18 years, leaving many with a love and appreciation of the teachings and gospel of Jesus Christ. He was involved with his sons in the Bratt Landscape business (now called Stratton and Bratt) for over 25 years. Ross was always actively involved in thte church and in any community in which he lived. He was constantly serving friends and neighbors by working to beautify their yards, streets and parks.
