"Sonny" Richard Hagenah, 75, died July 19th, 2019 at Saint Alphonsus Boise, Idaho, after an unfortunate accident. His funeral service will be held Sat., August 3rd, 3 pm at the family ranch in Lostine, OR (83702 Hwy 82 97857). Followed by celebration of life and a potluck BBQ.
Born Oct. 7th, 1943, in Lewis- ton, Idaho. Graduated high school from Anatone, WA, then served in the military until a family emergency brought him back to the family ranch in Paradise, OR. In 1970 he made his move to Wallowa County where he established his own roots raising his family and surrounding himself with lifelong friends.
Survivors include his living wife Jeanne Hagenah, his older daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Tommy Higgins and two grandchildren, twin daughters Pam and Angie Ha- genah. Brothers Mark and wife Becky and Casey and wife Gail. Proceded in death by his parents Herman & Marcella.
Sonny worked and cared for his family and friends up the the day he past. He was a memorable man who will be missed and never replaced.
