Steve went to be with his Lord and speak with Him face-to-face on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Following an extended battle with cancer he left peacefully from their home in Imnaha River Woods, Ore. with his beloved wife Carolea at his side. Also present prior to his leaving were his eldest son Stacey and wife Josie and his daughter Tamara.
Steve was born in the Black Hills of South Dakota where he spent part of his childhood before the family moved to Elmira, Ore. when his father took a teaching/coaching position at the Veneta grade school. He graduated from Elmira High School in 1967, where he was a four-year letterman. He played football, basketball and track as a standout athlete.
Upon graduation he and his best friend Butch joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1967-1969. He graduated boot camp as Series Honorman and went on to serve in the Vietnam Conflict. He was wounded twice and received the Purple Heart ribbon. On July 13, 1974 he married his beloved Carolea.
He was always, throughout life, a champion of the underdog, the weak and the less fortunate. He was marked by a loving and compassionate heart and the greatest passions of his life would turn out to be the Lord Jesus Christ and his wife Carolea.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Norma and by his son, Troy Dean Harris. He is survived by his wife Carolea, brother Doug (Denise), son Stacey (Josie), daughter-in-law Gloria, son Chad (Teresa,) daughter Selah (Larry), and daughter Tamara (Randy), along with 18 grandchildren.
Arrangements to Bollman Funeral Home in Enterprise, Ore. Steve will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, joining his father, mother and numerous other family members who have served their country with honor. No memorial services have been scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.