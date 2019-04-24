Former Lostine resident Velma Ruth Cherry passed away February 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 100.
She was born April 29,1918 in Ellis, Kansas to Charles and Cordelia Sherwood. She moved to Prosser, Washington in 1920, graduating from Prosser High School in 1936.
On June 25,1937 she married Lyle Cherry. In 1943 they purchased their Lostine ranch from Pete Crow. Velma and Lyle had four children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle and son-in-law Ed Wallace. She is survived by her four children, David Cherry of Lostine, Oregon, Carol Wallace of Clarkston, Washington, Gale and his wife Frances Cherry of North Las Vegas, Nevada and Randy and his wife Grace Cherry of Lostine, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are pending and will be announced later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.