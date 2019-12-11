Barbara Jae Breshears Asumendi, 85, of Nyssa died December 3, 2019 at her home. Barbara was born March 25, 1934 at her parents’ home in Evans, Oregon to William Donald Breshears and Lillie Alice Hodge-Breshears. She was delivered by her dad Bill and named after her grandma Barbara Hodge. She was raised in Wallowa County, graduated from Wallowa High School in 1952.
ln 1966 Barbara was married to Jess Asumendi. They met on one blind date. To this union she brought her children Curtis and Lillena, and Jess brought Roberta, Frank, Louie, Christine and Tony.
They lived and worked on their farm, as well as each having other jobs. Barbara always said, "the best job I ever had was working in the Adrian School cafeteria for 24 years". She loved to see the children come through the lunch line. She retired in 1996.
In 1993 Jess and Barbara moved to Nyssa, selling the farm and buying a home on Locust Avenue. Jess was having health issues and passed away July 30, 2000. Barbara became very active at the Nyssa Senior Citizens, serving as the Treasurer for almost 9 years. She was a member of the Owyhee Community Church and started going there in 1966. She truly enjoyed her family with a grandson Morgan and granddaughter Brianna (Tinkerbell) holding a very special place in her heart.
Barbara is survived by her children Curtis, Lillena, Roberta, Louis, Christine and Tony. Grandchildren Nicholas, Zachery, Amanda, Matthew, Benjamin, Andrea, Jessica, Anthony Jr., Morgan, Rebecca, Jacob and Brianna. Eleven great grandkids and two great great grandkids. Brother Glenn, sisters Aleta, Betty and Freida, and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her second dad Elmer Earl Trump, husband Jess of 34 1/2 years, stepson Frank, and as a young child her dear brother Chuck. She was his shadow. A sister Betty and a grandson Robert.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Owyhee Community Church under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Vault Interment Owyhee Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Heart and Home Hospice or the Owyhee Community Church.
