Barbara Ann Roberts of Enterprise passed away Friday, August 29, 2019 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born March 19, 1949, she was the daughter of Charles and LaValle (Eckley) Roberts and was a lifelong resident of Enterprise. Barbara was very proud of her membership in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Eastern Star, having served in different positions within the two organizations. She also volunteered for the Community Center. She was also a parishioner of the Nazarene Church and the First Christian Church of Enterprise. Barbara served in different positions during her employment career, having once worked on the culinary staff at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Barbara was deeply devoted to her family and friends and cherished both immensely. She is survived by brother Robert (Linda) Roberts of Connecticut, sister Beverly (Randy) Wink of Texas, nieces Lisa (Roberts) Moran, Brittany (Wink) Jordan, nephews Brian Wink and John Roberts. Also surviving Barbara are Aunts Agnes Roberts, Mary Howerton, Georgie Waits and a host of cousins. The family is grateful for the care Barbara received by the staff at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and the Wallowa County Volunteer Ambulance association. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Enterprise Christian Church with a meal to follow at the VFW Hall. Bollman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
