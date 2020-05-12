Barbara Fae Pullen Brunner died Sunday night April 26, 2020 at her home. Services will be held at The Yahn and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PST and may be viewed remotely via Zoom video conferencing. Barbara will be interred in the Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, Washington at 1:00 pm PST on Monday, May 11,
2020. The ceremony will also be remotely accessible. Please contact the family for details.
Barbara was born on May 13, 1945 in Emmett, Idaho to Elmer and Florence Pullen, the fourth of five children. The family lived in Brownlee and Montour, Idaho and Wallowa, Oregon. Barbara graduated from Wallowa High School in 1963. In Boise, Idaho she attended business college then spent her career days in Southern California as an executive secretary. In 2010, she retired from California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly).
Barbie, as her family called her, was close to her siblings through- out her life. She treasured most her family and faith. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she and husband, Richard were married in the Oakland Temple on September 24, 1994 and settled in Los Osos, California.
After retiring, Barbara and Richard relocated to Bonney Lake, a suburb of Seattle to be closer to her family. She and her sisters cared for their beloved matriarch until she passed in November of 2019.
Barbara had many talents, among them gardening skills. While in California, she took a college course in horticulture and coordinated extensive landscape projects at her home in Lompoc. Once in Washing- ton, she and Richard created a veritable Garden of Eden.
Barbara loved going to music festivals and arts and crafts shows. She was an excellent gourmet chef as well as a master of good old-fashioned home cooking. She was as loving as she was glamorous. Her gorgeous, million-dollar smile conveyed warmth and sophistication. She laughed freely and often. She was classy and elegant. She was extraordinary. Barbie was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She will be missed more than words can express.
Barbara is preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Richard, and four siblings, Patricia Soroe (Kent, WA), William Pullen (Auburn, WA), Maynard Pullen (Colorado Springs, CO), and Pamela May (Auburn, WA); stepsons, Rich (Emma) Brunner (Santa Clara, CA) and Ron (Brenda) Brunner (Sunnyvale, CA), stepdaughter, Debbie Brunner (Santa Maria, CA); four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
