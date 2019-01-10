Barbara Kriley, 93, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 9, 2019 at Alpine Meadows Assisted Living in Meridian, Idaho.
Barbara Bloomsburg was born on May 31, 1925 in Salmon, Idaho and grew up on a farm located on Big Flat down the river from Salmon. After high school she attended the University of Idaho graduating with honors and her teaching degree in mathematics and chemistry.
She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Kriley, in June 1946 after he returned from Europe following the end of World War II. Their son Pat was born while living in Salmon and Barbara taught school in Salmon as well as in Bandera, Texas before they returned to the Bellevue, Idaho area in 1964.
Barbara was very involved with the Village Missions church in Bellevue as well as being an active member of the local P.E.O. organization. She was the typical farmer’s wife raising a huge garden, feeding the farmhands and keeping the books for the farm where Paul worked.
In 1979 they moved to Imnaha, Oregon where she was again very involved in their church and also wrote a weekly article for the Wallow County Chieftain newspaper in Enterprise to keep readers informed of all the important happenings in Imnaha. Paul was an avid trapper and in the later years the two of them were a constant team running the trap line and caring for the furs.
They moved back to Idaho in 1998 settling in Grandview to be closer to their son and his family all of whom live in the Boise area.
Barbara is survived by her son Pat Kriley, his wife Marcia, granddaughters Rachel Schmidt (husband Lance) and Charity Nelson (husband Mark), great grandsons Trey, Devon and Ethan Schmidt and great granddaughters Alyssa and Jessica Nelson. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Hilma Bloomsburg, all of whom held a special place in her heart as well as an adopted son Richard Kriley.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Helen Bloomsburg, her sister Betty Butler, brothers Joe and George Bloomsburg and her husband Paul Kriley.
A family service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be conducted at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. A memorial and scattering of her ashes will be conducted later this summer at the Bloomsburg family property on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
I lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Harrison’s Hope Hospice Meridian in memory of Barbara.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.