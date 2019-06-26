Bonnie Joyce Lindsey, age 78, died on June 22, 2019 in Enterprise, Oregon. She is survived by four brothers: Dale Lindsey of Wallowa, Oregon; Donald Lindsey of Camarillo, California; Clifford Lindsey of Monmouth, Oregon; and Gerald Lindsey of Covington, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Emma (Carper) Lindsey and brother Norman Lindsey. Bonnie was born September 30, 1940 in Promise, Oregon to parents Frank and Emma (Carper) Lindsey. She graduated from Wallowa High School in 1959. She moved to Portland where she became an avid Trailblazer fan and worked most of her adult life at Emanuel Hospital. She returned to Wallowa County when she retired in 2004. Most of us will remember Bonnie walking up and down the streets of Wallowa going to Little Bear for ice cream, and also walking just for the sake of walking. She was a kind woman with a special heart for children and tried to remember all of the birthdays with a card for each child she knew from her church and community. She also had a special bond with her nieces and nephews and they all knew they were loved by their Aunt Bonnie. Services will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 2:00 P.M. at the Christian Church in Wallowa, Oregon.
