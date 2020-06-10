Bryan Oid Stockdale passed away May 18, 2020. Born July 11th 1949 in Los Angeles California to Bonnie Lou & Carl Oid Stockdale.
He spent most of public schooling in the Enterprise school system, graduating in 1967.
Entering the military and serving in the Green Berets becoming highly decorated during the Vietnam War.
Attended college in Pendleton, Oregon, he and his family formed a security company called Special Protection Incorporated traveling the country.
As to Bryan’s wishes, there will be no services.
After retirement, Bryan moved to his cabin on the North Fork of the John Day River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.