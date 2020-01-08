Carlos Sanchez, 62, of Enterprise, Oregon passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital with his family at his side. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Carlos was born to parents Casto and Tommy Sanchez on November 13, 1957, in Lockney, Texas. Carlos met and married the love of his life, Mary W. Foy in Enterprise, Oregon in 2008. He loved his work as a landscaper, as he enjoyed being able to work outdoors. He worked for Scott and Becky Rushton for eight years at the Indian Lodge Motel and the Outlaw Restaurant in Joseph. Carlos's favorite saying was "If it's not work I ain't got time for that."
He loved watching westerns, fishing, taking walks and working. If he wasn't working he wasn't happy. Carlos will be remembered by those he loved and he is loved by those who will remember him. He endured much in his life, but always stayed true to who he was. He shall be remembered for his kind and generous heart.
Carlos is survived by his wife Mary W. Foy and his 10 children. Jennifer L. Sanchez-Williams, Kristi Chandler, Michael Sanchez, Erika Roberts, Jessica Leupitz, Jesse Sanchez from previous marriages. Stephanie L. Austin, Cassandra A. Gerald, Jerry A. Sparks and Jonathan A. N. Sparks from his last marriage to Mary.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Carlos, the family suggests the Cancer Association or the charity of your choice through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
