Carol Jean Russell (York) Loree, 80, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born November 7, 1938 to Robert and Virginia (Thompson) Russell in San Jose, CA.
After the family moved to Oregon in 1949, Carol loved their ranch and was involved in 4-H. They had cows and horses, and she'd often ride to visit friends.
After graduation from Crater High School in Central Point, OR, and two years at Marylhurst College in Lake Oswego, OR, she married her high school sweetheart.
That marriage ended in 1980 and, while working in the Beaverton School District, she returned to college part-time, graduating in 1985 with a BA in Elementary Education from Portland State University. Right away she got a job teaching second grade. That was also the year she met Earl Loree.
They were married in Israel in July of 1985. Later they entered YWAM (Youth With A Mission) spending eleven years in missions work. YWAM took them to Wisconsin, then Richmond, VA, where they started and led the first inter-nations School of Jewish Studies for YWAM. Lastly they worked under Russian Immigration Services.
Their missions took them to several countries. They also traveled to 48 of the 50 states, missing Maine and New Hampshire.
After their missions work, she and Earl returned to Oregon settling in Joseph where they spent 15 wonderful years. Carol and Earl were active in the Wallowa County Search and Rescue group over 14 years, manning base camp and cooking meals. Carol also served as their secretary for two years.
Carol led a full life and was a strong Christian who lived by faith and was most proud to leave a legacy of God's gift to her five children, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
She is survived by her children; Anne (John) Maloney of Redmond, OR; Dennis (Karen) York; Brian (Mary) York of Molalla, OR; Patricia (Carlos White) York of Parker, CO; daughter-in-law, Sandi of Aurora, CO; six grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) Maloney, Sean (Tara) Maloney, Sarah Gordin, Julia York, Mitchell York, and Samantha White; one great-grandchild, Bryce Maloney. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl Loree and son Michael York.
Celebration of Life was held July 26 in Parker, CO.
Memorial Donations may be sent to Wallowa County Search and Rescue of Enterprise, Oregon, YWAM Jewish World Office, Richmond, Virginia or Congregation Yeshuat Tsion, Denver, Colorado.
