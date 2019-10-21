Obituary Craig Fox

Craig Russell Fox passed away at home on October 12, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Portland to Ruth J. and Russell A. Fox. Craig grew up in La Grande and Enterprise and participated in many rodeo events, even being named Duke of the Junior Rodeo. He played 4 years of football and graduated from Enterprise High School after which he joined the Navy Seabees.
After his time in the Navy, Craig became a commercial general contractor, specializing in refrigeration. He spent 4 years in Alaska before eventually becoming the owner/operator of Harbor Services in Jantzen Beach. He retired in 2010.
Craig enjoyed life to the fullest - he was often the life of the party. He was a good man, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth; son, Jesse Russell Fox and wife, Debbie; grandson, Jesse Jr.; sisters, Maryl Fox Smith and Lisa Fox; stepchildren, Myles and Chris Rygh, and Francine Burgess; and many good friends including Marlene Fox and DeEtta Fox.
A memorial party will be held at Laurelwood Public House, 51st and NE Sandy Blvd. in Portland, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Remembrances in Craig's name may be made to the American Red Cross at 3131 N. Vancouver Ave. Portland 97227.
