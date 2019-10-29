Darlene F. Arnhart-Stein-Hanson, 81, of Hamilton, Montana, passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019, at home with her loving daughters by her side. She was born January 23, 1938, in Yakima, Washington, to the late Gordon F. Arnhart and Greata B. (Williams) Arnhart.
Darlene was raised in Joseph, Oregon. On April 20, 1956, she married Dale Stein, in Lewiston, Idaho. They had three daughters, Wanda, Eva, and Brenda. She married Mardy O. Hanson, November 18, 1988. Mardy passed away March 10, 2019.
Darlene was a very accomplished artist and her love of the ocean was an inspiration for many of her oil paintings. Her creativity followed through to her beautiful gardens. She also enjoyed writing. Darlene was a wonderful caregiver for those in need.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda (Dave) Chapieski of Lolo, Montana, Eva (Louie) Zirbel of Mesquite, Nevada, and Brenda (Ron) Chaffin of Corvallis, Montana; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; Her sister, Cookie Backen from Olympia, Washington; along with several loving cousins and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Mardy Hanson; her parents, Fred and Greata Simmons, and Gordon and Berniece Arnhart.
Darlene will be laid to rest at a graveside service with her husband, Mardy, at Riverview Cemetery, in Hamilton, Montana, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. A reception will immediately follow in the Daly-Leach Community Room. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
