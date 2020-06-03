Darrille “Shorty” Leroy Linville was born in Albany, Oregon on December 21,
1926. Darrille was a long time resident of Grants Pass, Oregon but had been residing in Wallowa County at the time of his death.
He retired from Miller Redwood in Grants Pass, Oregon where he had worked for 30 years.
He loved his family, fishing, camping, people watching and woodworking.
Darrille is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Marie Linville and son Donny Linville.
Darrille is survived by his daughter Cynde Ellenburg of Lakeview, Oregon, Son Terry Linville and his wife Kala Linville of Enterprise Oregon, sister Jessie Kopser, sister Louise Stewart,
9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
