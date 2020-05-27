Donald L. Swart of Joseph lost his life on May 12, 2020, after battling cancer for many years. The former publisher and ed- itor of the Wallowa County Chieftain was born at Hot Lake, Oregon in 1934 to Ruth Shintaffer Swart and Roy Elmer Swart of Lostine, Oregon. He was 1 of 10 children, 4 girls and 6 boys. Don began his education at the tiny school in Evans, a settlement near Lostine, attended third grade at the Lostine Grade School, andcompleted elementary, secondary and college in LaGrande.
Don taught music in the Union School for two years. On June 10, 1956,
he married Gail Coffin of Enterprise.
Don and Gail had five children: Rick Swart, currently in Eagle Creek, Oregon and also a former editor of the Chieftain, Donald Swart, Jr. who is an active member of the Enterprise community, Jennifer Swart Kirkeide, a former nurse, who lives in Missoula, Montana; David Swart of Shelton, Washington recently retired from the Bellevue Fire Department; and Lisa Swart Phillips, office administrator for the Fife, Washington dental office that she and her husband own.
Don was an excellent musician. He was selected as a member of the 8 th Army Band in Korea where he played trumpet and French horn, and served as company clerk. While in the band, Don was recruited and trained as a pilot on the sophisticated U-2 airplane and flew secret reconnaissance missions over rival Asian countries.
Following his military service, he returned home to Wallowa County to work with his father-in-law, Gwen T. Coffin, then publisher of the Wallowa County Chieftain. Don eventually purchased the newspaper and sold it to his son, Rick, in 2000.
Don married Evelyn on July 21, 2001. The couple has lived in their home in Joseph ever since, although they traveled frequently to destinations such as Europe, Thailand, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Swart was an active member of the Wallowa County community and served in many organizations in leadership positions. He was a long-time choir director at the Community Church, (the Big Brown Church) in Enterprise. He was a founding director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
A long-time member of the Rotary Club of Wallowa County, Swart was instrumental in the Rotary International Youth Exchange program. He directed the Rotary District 5100 youth exchange pro- gram for seven years. His committee enabled close to 500 American High School students to experience a year in a foreign country.
They brought close to 500 students from other countries to live with American families and attend school in the Pacific Northwest for one year. In 2008, Don received Rotary International’s “Service Above Self ” Award, the organization’s highest honor. In his spare time, Swart enjoyed woodworking in his well-equipped shop. Don Swart is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons Rick (Liysa) Swart, Donald Jr. (Sherrol) Swart and David (Stacy) Swart; daughters Jennifer (John) Kirkeide, and Lisa (Keith) Phillips; step-sons David Cairns and Jim Cairns; step-daughter Mary Leigh (Dave) Rohrman; sister Carol Collie, brothers Kenneth Swart, Harry Swart and John Swart. Two brothers and two sisters preceded him in death. He is also survived by grandchildren: Adam (LindsayLee) Swart, Josh (Lauren) Martin, Tony (Anna) Swart, Craig (Stacy) Swart, Justin (Whitney) Stenkamp, Michael Swart, Carson Swart, Rachel Phillips, Jake (Lauren) Phillips, Hannah (Ben) Bymaster, Sam Kirkeide, Step grandchildren Jordy (Patrick) Linnell, Tyler Rohrman, Emilyn and Jameina Ketedat Cairns, and 9 great grand- children. Don considered his many friends as family as well.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no formal funeral ceremony. In accordance with Don’s request, his body was donated to the medical college at Washington State University in Spokane.
The family is planning a Book of Memories about Don Swart, comprised of memories, thoughts and a few photos of Don contributed by family, friends, neighbors. Copies of this collection will be published in the book and given to those who contribute items to it.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Wallowa County Health Care Foundation and to the Rotary Club of Wallowa County scholarship program. Memorial gifts to any Wallowa County service organization are appropriate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.