Dona Carol Elliott passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
On July 29, 1937, Dona was born in Enterprise to Edgar and Leona (Thornburg) Gildersleeve of Imnaha, and joined her sister, Pat. She attended the one-room school until 1949 when the family moved to Enterprise. She graduated from Enterprise High School in 1954 and married Jim Elliott Dec. 26, 1955.
Dona loved riding horses and being around her animals. She was a real estate agent, clerical worker and most importantly, a loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends for Bible study.
Surviving relatives include her husband Jim; daughters Trisa (Jess) Barton of Joseph, Laurie Elliott of Selah, Wash. and son Dave (Tera) Elliott of Enterprise; six grandchildren: Rikki, Todd (Brittany), Nathan (Valerie), Tilli (Reece), Davi (Justin) and Carsen; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister Pat (Ken) Stein and numerous other family members.
Dona had a deep love for the Lord and will be greatly missed.
