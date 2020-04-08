Donna Lee Dickenson 61, died Nov
3rd 2019 at St. Alphonsus in Boise, Id.
Donna was born March 23rd 1958
to Carleen ‘Sue’ and Ross Courtney in
Enterprise OR. She graduated from
Enterprise High School. She married
Randy Dickenson July 1977, together
they had 4 children.
Donna worked as a nurse at Wallowa
Memorial Hospital for many years. She
enjoyed camping, reading, her dogs,
visiting with family and friends and her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her daughter Kelli Courtney, sister
Sandra Courtney, parents Carleen ‘Sue’ Sasser and Ross Courtney, step
parents, numerous grandparents, great grandparents and grandson
Hunter Dickenson. Donna is survived by husband Randy of Pendleton,
daughter Brandy Jones of Kirkland WA, sons Eugene ‘Gene’ Dickenson
of Wallowa, Cody Dickenson of LaGrande, and Shiloh Dickenson of
Enterprise, brothers Steven Strong and Daniel Courtney, 11 grand-
children and 1 great grandchild. Memorial Service will be held
March 23rd at the Lostine Presbyterian Church @10am with a
lunch to follow at the VFW Hall in Enterprise.
