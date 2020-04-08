Donna Lee Dickenson

Donna Lee Dickenson 61, died Nov

3rd 2019 at St. Alphonsus in Boise, Id.

Donna was born March 23rd 1958

to Carleen ‘Sue’ and Ross Courtney in

Enterprise OR. She graduated from

Enterprise High School. She married

Randy Dickenson July 1977, together

they had 4 children.

Donna worked as a nurse at Wallowa

Memorial Hospital for many years. She

enjoyed camping, reading, her dogs,

visiting with family and friends and her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her daughter Kelli Courtney, sister

Sandra Courtney, parents Carleen ‘Sue’ Sasser and Ross Courtney, step

parents, numerous grandparents, great grandparents and grandson

Hunter Dickenson. Donna is survived by husband Randy of Pendleton,

daughter Brandy Jones of Kirkland WA, sons Eugene ‘Gene’ Dickenson

of Wallowa, Cody Dickenson of LaGrande, and Shiloh Dickenson of

Enterprise, brothers Steven Strong and Daniel Courtney, 11 grand-

children and 1 great grandchild. Memorial Service will be held

March 23rd at the Lostine Presbyterian Church @10am with a

lunch to follow at the VFW Hall in Enterprise.

