Evelyn Irene McFetridge passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15,2019, in La Grande.
She was born April 19, 1944, to Wayne and Irene McFetridge in Enterprise.
Evelyn never knew a stranger. She enjoyed meeting everyone and always had lots to say, along with her happy smile. She loved to tease, to do jigsaw puzzles and to beat family members in any card game.
Evelyn always loved life and lived it to the fullest, despite her disabilities. She was always the first one awake on Christmas mornings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Irene, brother Darrell, and sisters Mary Anna and Teresa.
She is survived by brothers Larry (Davise), Michael (Mary), David (Janet); and by sisters Sharon (Oscar) Ramos, Kay (Tom) Forest and sister-in-law Marlie, as well as 23 nieces and nephews.
Evelyn's funeral will be at St. Katherine's Catholic Church in Enterprise on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., with burial following. In lieu of flowers, Evelyn wished donations to be made to New Day Enterprises in La Grande.
Bollman Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.