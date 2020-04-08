Floyd Vernon Spaur Jr., 58, of Wallowa, Oregon died at his home February 5th. Born August 7, 1961 to Floyd Vernon Sr. and Martha Jean (Nelson) Spaur at Silverton, Oregon. He married Theresa D. Fennimore. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors– reading and history–family time–grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Theresa, his two sons, Randy and his wife Cami of Colton, Oregon and Jacob and his wife Ashley of Wallowa, his daughter Wendy Simmons and her husband Tio of Wallowa; his father and mother, sister Cindi Post and her husband Leonard, all of Wallowa; his sister Audie Powell and her
husband Kyle of Colton, OR. and his three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Jenny Spaur.
