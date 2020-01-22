Carol R. Garnett, formerly of Elgin and Enterprise, died early morning of Christmas Day, which was her favorite day of the year. She died at a care facility in Hermiston, Ore., at the age of 84.
Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande. A celebration of her life will be announced later.
Mrs. Garnett was born April 29, 1935 in Marysville, Calif., the daughter of Willard Evert and Leora Andrew (Phillips) Yerkes. She was educated in Marysville and graduated with the class of 1954. On June 13, 1954, she was married to Robert Jackson Garnett in Marysville. They had a small dairy farm and she worked at the Yuba City Auction yard and canning in a Del Monte Cannery during peach and pear harvest. Most of her life was spent caring for her family. They had a ranch at Imnaha, worked on ranches in central and southern Oregon. Later they lived in Enterprise before moving to Elgin.
Carol was a member of the Cowbelles in California and was very involved in the Imnaha Grange.
She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, crocheting, was an avid reader and loved cooking and feeding people.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, William and Debbie Garnett of Warden, Wash.; Randol and Liz Garnett of Joseph; Joseph and Shelley Garnett of McCall, Idaho; Roberta and Ray Temple of Hermiston; seven grandchildren, Bo, Becky, Chris and Corie, Megan, Ben and Sam; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Flora Agnew of Tucson, Ariz., Elanor McBride of Enterprise, Jim Yerkes of Marysville, Calif.; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Roland and her husband, Robert.
Contributions in memory of Carol Garnett may be made to the FFA Chapter of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.