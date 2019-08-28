Fred (Fritz) Leroy Harris (70) of Enterprise, OR, formerly of Pomeroy, WA, left his ailing body and into the waiting arms of his grandson and mother due to heart failure at Wallowa Memorial Hospital on August 20, 2019.
Fred was born in St. Louis MO on April 30,1949 to Lloyd Barton Harris and Pauline Onitha Burna-Wortman, the second born of Pauline’s 7 children. He met Sharon, his wife of 53 years, in California. Fred and Sharon Isaacson-Harris married June 14, 1966 in Kooskia, ID. That next year on Valentine’s Day, daughter Sherrie was born. One year and two weeks later, son James arrived.
Fred spent his earlier years working many different jobs in several towns. In the early 1970’s, he discovered his welding talent while working for Morrell’s Construction in Lewiston, ID. In 1984, Fred moved his family to Pomeroy, WA where he worked for the Pomeroy Grain Growers for 14 years. In 1998, Fred and Sharon found their “forever home,” on a perfect piece of property, facing the beautiful Wallowa Mountains in Enterprise, OR. They packed up their family (2 dogs, a cat, and 5 horses) and relocated to their piece of heaven where Fred worked for the Wallowa County Grain Growers until retiring in February, 2014.
Fred had an amazing musical talent. He spent the 70’s and early 80’s entertaining people as an Elvis impersonator. Sharon sewed and “hand rhinestone studded” his jump suits and belts for the shows. Many people are shocked to learn Fred used to entertain. Fred had a beautiful voice!
Fred was preceded in death by his father-Lloyd, mother-Pauline, brother-Robert McMillian, and grandson-Kai Ledgerwood.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of Enterprise, OR, daughter Sherrie (Larry) Ledgerwood of Pomeroy, WA, son, James (Tammi) Harris of Colorado Springs, CO, 6 grandchildren (Mercedes Macomber, Forest, Addie, Noah, Cassie and Christian Harris), as well as four sisters and one brother.
A celebration of life and casual dinner will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Fred and Sharon’s residence (his favorite place in the world). 801 Marr Pond Lane, Enterprise, OR, 97828. Please join us at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Wallowa Memorial Hospital-Ambulance
(601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise, OR 97828)
