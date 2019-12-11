Gary Ellis, 81, of Imnaha, died at his home Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Gary earned his Master's degree from the University of Indianapolis and worked as a Civilian employee at the Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla. He retired at age 67 and moved to Imnaha. Gary was well loved by his friends and family. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Gary is survived by his wife of 62 years, Teresa Ellis, and his children Noah, Suzanne, Gabriella and Miguel Ellis.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Gary, the family requests they be made to a charity of your choice in his name through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
