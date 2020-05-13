Mrs. Janice Kay Womack Smith died April 15, 2020 at the age of 81 in Portland, Oregon. Janice was born August 23, 1938, in Wallowa, Oregon and considered Battle Ground, Washington her hometown.
Janice Kay Smith was the firstborn daughter of Bertha Nona Winters and Marley Osborne Womack. She graduated from Wallowa High School in 1956. After high school, she moved to La Grande, Oregon, where she met her husband, Churchel Leo Smith. They were married May 19, 1958 in Weiser, Idaho. They lived most of their married life in Carver, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, and, most recently, in Battle Ground, Washington.
They celebrated 61 years of marriage on their last anniversary. They were best friends and were inseparable during the last 20 years of their marriage, spending the winter months, for over twenty years, in Apache Junction, Arizona, where they developed friendships from all over the United States.
Janice had a love of cooking and baking apple pies and worked in the food industry most of her life. She was a waitress at the Sacajawea Hotel in La Grande, Oregon, head cook at the Carver Cafe in Carver, Oregon, and retired from Y’East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington, as the kitchen manager.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Marley and Bertha; brother, Vernon Womack; daughter, Jonna Lynn Smith; and sister, Joyce Beeman. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Murray; son, Randall Smith, son-in-law, Kevin Murray, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements in Vancouver, Washington.
