Jean Fischer died May 16, 2020 at the age of 73 in Sherwood, Oregon. Jean was born July 7, 1946, in Anchorage, Alaska and considered Anchorage their home- town. Jean Fischer: She Lived for Us
Jean Fischer – born Marcella Jean
- to Elwood and Grace Nurse- entered
the world July 7, 1946 in the Terri-
tory of Alaska (prior to statehood)
at Providence Hospital in Anchor-
age, Alaska. Her childhood was spent
with her parents and sister Carol in Anchorage.
She stepped peacefully into glory on May 16, 2020 at home in
Sherwood, Oregon. In her teen years, Jean won the Pillsbury Bake-
Off for the State of Alaska in her age bracket and her family-fa-
mous orange oatmeal chews are now baked by her grandsons.
She graduated from West Anchorage High School the year of the
catastrophic Alaskan earthquake in 1964. Jean earned her Bach-
elor of Education from Western Washington College in 1968.
In 1968 she married classmate Bob Gillam of Anchorage, and in the
ensuing decade had her two children Robert Arthur Gillam (1972)
and Victoria Ann Gillam (1973). In May of 1978 she achieved a
Master of Education from the University of Alaska. In her early
career, she taught grade school in Anchorage, AK and Los Ange-
les, CA. Through the University of Oregon, she earned her school
psychology certification while raising her two small children.On
June 6, 1980 she married Wilmer (Bud) Fischer, who became the
loving father of her beloved children Rob and Vicki. The four of
them enjoyed an idyllic family life in Lake Oswego, Oregon through
the early nineties. Swimming in their backyard pool, going for
RV trips, and hosting her kids’ friends were some of her favorite
pastimes.
Jean was an admired advocate for children, leader and friend
to many in her 26 year career with Portland Public Schools. She
served in special education from 1980-2000 as a school psychol-
ogist, assistant supervisor, supervisor, and assistant director. From
2000-2006, she served the remainder of her career as an area di-
rector. It was Jean’s joy to live in Sherwood, OR next door to her
daughter and two of her grandsons from 2008-2020 and share dai-
ly life and celebrations together. Jean has gone ahead of her devot-
ed husband Bud and their two children: her son Rob Gillam and his
wife Stacia and grandsons Benjamin and Nicholas of Anchorage,
AK, as well as her daughter Vicki Norris and her husband Trevor and
grandsons Nash and Brock of Sherwood, OR. She is also survived
by her dear sister Carol Armstrong (Ralph) of Sacramento, CA and
family and her sister-in-love Kathy Zook of Portland, OR. She is
likely enjoying Earl Grey tea with her beloved mother Grace in a
heavenly teahouse.
Jean will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sher-
wood, OR. In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family requests
that you spend time with those you love and live life with grati-
tude, forgiveness, and with no regrets. Young’s Funeral Home is in
charge of arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.