Jean Fischer died May 16, 2020 at the age of 73 in Sherwood, Oregon. Jean was born July 7, 1946, in Anchorage, Alaska and considered Anchorage their home- town. Jean Fischer: She Lived for Us

Jean Fischer – born Marcella Jean

- to Elwood and Grace Nurse- entered

the world July 7, 1946 in the Terri-

tory of Alaska (prior to statehood)

at Providence Hospital in Anchor-

age, Alaska. Her childhood was spent

with her parents and sister Carol in Anchorage.

She stepped peacefully into glory on May 16, 2020 at home in

Sherwood, Oregon. In her teen years, Jean won the Pillsbury Bake-

Off for the State of Alaska in her age bracket and her family-fa-

mous orange oatmeal chews are now baked by her grandsons.

She graduated from West Anchorage High School the year of the

catastrophic Alaskan earthquake in 1964. Jean earned her Bach-

elor of Education from Western Washington College in 1968.

In 1968 she married classmate Bob Gillam of Anchorage, and in the

ensuing decade had her two children Robert Arthur Gillam (1972)

and Victoria Ann Gillam (1973). In May of 1978 she achieved a

Master of Education from the University of Alaska. In her early

career, she taught grade school in Anchorage, AK and Los Ange-

les, CA. Through the University of Oregon, she earned her school

psychology certification while raising her two small children.On

June 6, 1980 she married Wilmer (Bud) Fischer, who became the

loving father of her beloved children Rob and Vicki. The four of

them enjoyed an idyllic family life in Lake Oswego, Oregon through

the early nineties. Swimming in their backyard pool, going for

RV trips, and hosting her kids’ friends were some of her favorite

pastimes.

Jean was an admired advocate for children, leader and friend

to many in her 26 year career with Portland Public Schools. She

served in special education from 1980-2000 as a school psychol-

ogist, assistant supervisor, supervisor, and assistant director. From

2000-2006, she served the remainder of her career as an area di-

rector. It was Jean’s joy to live in Sherwood, OR next door to her

daughter and two of her grandsons from 2008-2020 and share dai-

ly life and celebrations together. Jean has gone ahead of her devot-

ed husband Bud and their two children: her son Rob Gillam and his

wife Stacia and grandsons Benjamin and Nicholas of Anchorage,

AK, as well as her daughter Vicki Norris and her husband Trevor and

grandsons Nash and Brock of Sherwood, OR. She is also survived

by her dear sister Carol Armstrong (Ralph) of Sacramento, CA and

family and her sister-in-love Kathy Zook of Portland, OR. She is

likely enjoying Earl Grey tea with her beloved mother Grace in a

heavenly teahouse.

Jean will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sher-

wood, OR. In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family requests

that you spend time with those you love and live life with grati-

tude, forgiveness, and with no regrets. Young’s Funeral Home is in

charge of arrangements

