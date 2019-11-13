Keith Douglas Moffit passed away of natural causes November 5, 2019, in Enterprise, Oregon. Age 89.
He was born 11 January 1930. Son of Velma Latimer Moffit and Mike R. Moffit in Lostine, Oregon. He is survived by 3 brothers - Kenneth, Max and Milo Moffit, Kenneth's wife Roberta, daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Letha Moffit Frazier, November 6, 2007.
Keith attended and graduated from the Lostine School District. He was a veteran of the Korean War, Korea Army Engineers.
He was a perfect gentleman when dealing with the ladies, even agreeable to mending his ways and moving to a place in the desert with Bonnie by his side.
But there he couldn't leave (run away from) some people, places, loved ones and Wallowa County home. Always giving what people wanted, what they expected - and what they needed.
Remember Keith Moffit - A man may die but his work will remain in the present tense.
Best of all he loved the fall. The mountains and hunting. He could spin a rifle like a six-gun. The leaves turning and the tamarack shedding.
Now, he will be part of them forever the door closes.
For Keith, it will never open again.
Memorial services for Keith Douglas Moffit will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Lostine Cemetery, followed by a get together of food and beverage provided at the Lostine Grange.
