Obituary Keith Wortman

Keith Wortman, 90, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1929, on Diamond Prairie near Wallowa, the fourth son of Ord and Ruth (Colpitts) Wortman. Throughout his 90 years he resided in many places including spending most of his childhood on Powwatka. He attended the Powwatka School through 8th grade and then attended Wallowa High School. At 16, his parents bought the Imnaha Store and he too moved to Imnaha. It was there that he met his wife of 65 years, Janis Warnock, daughter of Jesse and Hazel Warnock. Not long after they met, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1950-1953, including serving overseas in the Korean War. Keith and Janis were married April 10, 1954. For most of their married years, they resided in various parts of Wallowa County, but also lived in Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington, as Keith followed various construction and logging jobs. He operated heavy equipment and owned logging trucks, loving being able to work outside and in the woods. He and Janis always had a large garden, and they enjoyed being able to grow and preserve their own food. He also enjoyed hiking, berry picking, and wood cutting. In their retirement years, they traveled throughout the United States, residing for four years in their RV. They visited 49 states, and 5 Canadian provinces in that time – hiking and exploring all the way. His greatest joys were being in the outdoors, as well as playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Janis, four children — Becky Wortman of La Grande, OR; Diana Wortman of Enterprise, OR; Mary (and husband Jerry) Hope of O’Fallon, IL; and Thomas (and wife Nelly) Wortman of Lawton, MI — ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister-in-law Judy Wortman, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers (Lynn, Lowell, Elmo, and Pat Wortman), and grandson Lance Strickland. Keith requested no services, and his ashes will be laid to rest in the niche wall at the Enterprise Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to Friends of the Enterprise Cemetery.
