Larry Lee Johnson, of Joseph, Oregon died the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after a 15 year battle with Prostate Cancer. Larry was
69 years old.
Bollman Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. A Celebration of Life was held on February 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Pastor Justin Peters Officiating.
Larry was born March 11,1950 in Prairie City, Oregon, the son of Elmer and Joann Johnson. He grew up on a ranch outside of Mount Vernon. Larry attended school at Mount Vernon and later attended college
at Eastern Oregon State College in LaGrande. Larry was very active in sports, playing football and participating in track during his high school and college days. Larry taught at Mount Vernon School, Prairie City School and at Joseph School from 1984 until 2002 when he became Joseph’s Athletic Director. Larry was a very well loved teacher, girl’s basketball coach and football coach for many years. His great
love for his students, athletes and life was very apparent. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone.
Larry married Nancy Lovan in 1970 and had two precious twin daughters, Kari and Tari. Larry and Nancy later divorced.
In October 1995 Larry married his best friend Debra Williamson Scott. Larry is survived by his wife Debbie, daughters Kari of Portland, Oregon and Tari of Seattle, Washington, stepdaughters Katie (Hoss) Hopkins of Three Forks, MT, Patty (Dan) Kline of Reardan, WA and
