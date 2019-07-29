Obituary Lee Stockton

Lee Johnston Stockton, 79, of Show Low, Arizona passed July 10, 2019 in Lakeside, Arizona due to Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a form of bone marrow cancer. He fought this disease with all his might for several years. Lee was born April 30, 1940 to Cecil Clarence Stockton and Elizabeth Johnston Stockton in Burbank, California.
During his teenage years he was an active member of the DeMolay and served as Chaplain for several terms. He graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in Sunland, California in January, 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country at several posts in the United States, Korea and Germany. After his Honorable Discharge in 1962 he returned to California and worked at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank as a machinist, retiring from Lockheed in 1999 after 37 years with that company.
Lee was married in 1964 to Susan Wall. They raised three daughters.
In 1995, Lee re-married and Marjorie became his wife. They lived in Palmdale, California until 2004.
In 2004, Lee and Marjorie moved to Enterprise, Oregon. In 2011, they moved to Show Low, Arizona, where Lee became a member of the Freemasons and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie of Show Low, Arizona; his three (3) daughters and their families namely Jenny (Mark) Hackett of Virginia; Lisa (Steve) Madaras of Oregon; Lynette (Curt) Hodnefield of Florida; along with Grandsons Nicholas, Noah and Zachary Hackett; Elijah Madaras; Cameron (Catie) Hodnefield, and Mason (Nilssa) Hodnefield; and great-granddaughter Gemma Hodnefield. Also, surviving is Lee’s twin brother Robert (Linda) Stockton of Oregon; step-children Michael Lara of Vernon, Arizona; Rhonda (Bob) Tackett of Kingman, Arizona; step-grandchildren Jennifer (Josh) Zone, Steven (Kayla) Moore, Michael Moore; and four step-great grandchildren Carlee, Parker, Jenson, and Emery.
He was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Stockton; and step great-grandson, Payton Moore.
Lee requested his body be donated for scientific purposes. He will have a Masonic and Eastern Star memorial service and then will be resting at Arlington National Cemetery.
Lee’s wife, Marjorie and his family greatly appreciate the outstanding care Lee received from Haven Health of Lakeside, Arizona for the last sixteen months; in particular, Dr. Brian Goodman, Catalina Browning, D.O.N. and her staff.
Services for Lee will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm and will be held at the Masonic Hall, 741 E. Whipple St., Show Low, Arizona 85901.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to any one of the many Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals; or to White River Lodge #62 (Masons), P.O. Box 336, Show Low, Arizona 85902.
