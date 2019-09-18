Leonard passed away peacefully on Sunday night June 30, 2019 due to heart and lung issues. He was born in Wallowa County, Oregon in July of 1940. After high school he served 5 years in the US Navy on 2 ships: The USS Hornet CVS12 an Aircraft Carrier and the USS Hall, a destroyer. He worked in the engine room on both ships.
He worked for the Boeing Co. for 35 years and retired as a Tool Maker.
Leonard enjoyed fly fishing, square dancing, Genealogy, and traveling in the US and Canada with his wife. He also enjoyed working in his workshop building items for the family and toys for the grandchildren. He deeply treasured his church family at Auburn United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Marian, Children: Douglas (Yvette) Barrows and Daniel (Myra) Barrows. Grandchildren: Shailee Nelson, Laura Barrows, Jacob Barrows, Derek (Brianna) Barrows, Donavan Barrows and Dustin Barrows. Great grandchildren: Brielle, Darren, and Kalianna Barrows. Also 2 sisters in Oregon, Anne Turner and Jane Curry.
Leonard was a pleasure to know usually with a smile or hearty laugh and was a kind, dependable, and gentle soul. He is deeply missed by his wife and family.
Services were held at an earlier date.
