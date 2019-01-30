Lois Wagner Jones went home to the Lord January 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She is missed but her family praises God that she has peace and comfort.
Lois was born May 4, 1924 in Enterprise, Oregon. She spent her childhood there and had very fond memories of people, experiences and relationships with family and friends.
She met Ronald M. Jones as she attended Oregon State University. Ronald was attending military training at the same school. They were married January 27, 1946. They spent their early-married years at Pierce, Colorado and Enterprise, Oregon. They ultimately resided on a farm west of Pierce, Colorado where they raised wheat and cattle and their children. Lois went on to attend school at Colorado State College (today’s UNC), earning her teaching degree. She taught high school home economics at University High School in Greeley.
Lois had a gift of engaging people and becoming a part of their lives which resulted in lifelong friends in many locations. Like her beloved mother, she enjoyed welcoming people into her home. She loved family and pursued relationships with each of them. She was a woman of faith and always had a positive outlook on life. Because of her artistic talents, she enjoyed painting with oils and pastels, creating portraits and landscapes. Starting at age 12 Lois began singing in her church choir and sang throughout her life.
Lois is survived by her children, Ken (Kathy) Jones, Stan (Debbie) Jones and Loree (Bill) Self; as well as five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Jones; her parents J. Ronald and Helena Wagner; her brother, Jack Wagner; and a grandson Craig.
There will be a celebration of life for Lois at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 2101 16th St., Greeley, with a graveside service immediately following at the Eaton Cemetery. An Open House will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. for all her friends and family in Lois’s home located at 4451 18th St., Greeley, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Divide Camp, serving our nation’s combat wounded, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th Street, Greeley, CO 80631. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
