Lorraine Therese Evans (maiden name, Martinez), passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2019 in Portland, OR, with her family by her side. She was born to Elis Sandoval and Jose Geraldo Martinez, Feb. 25, 1952 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Lorraine attended Loretto Academy in Santa Fe, N.M. and graduated from Highland High School in 1970. She married Vincent Lindley Evans in 1991. Together they owned and operated an import textile store and were avid travelers for many years. They lived together in Cedro, N.M. before relocating to Beaverton, OR in 1999. While in Beaverton, Lorraine worked at JW Poynter Middle School, where she was a valued member in the bilingual program. She was loved dearly by staff and students and took pride in making a difference in the lives of the children she mentored.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent Evans, and children in order of age: Joceiyn Warner and spouse David Warner, Dena Pak and spouse Christopher Pak, Brenden Patterson and spouse Sarah Martin, Theresa Patterson, and Shane Evans. Sisters: Liz Chavez and spouse Bill Chavez, Helen Ortiz and spouse Rudy Ortiz, Rose Jaramillo and Marshall Navarra, Mary Sanchez and spouse Steve Sanchez, Antonia Leyba. Grandchildren: Aria Warner, Layla Warner, Bi Patterson, Evelyn Pak, and Collin McCormick. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elis Sandoval, Jose Martinez, and brother Gilbert Martinez.
Lorraine is a person who will be truly missed. Not just by her family, but by friends and all the lives she has touched. Lorraine’s constant pursuit of knowledge and becoming closer to God has brought many great experiences. Ultimately, these experiences have made Lorraine who she is: adventurous, compassionate, generous, kind, spiritual, holistic, beautiful, and an ever loving mother and wife. She truly has taught her children and family what family and love is, and they will continue to pass on her loving legacy.
A ceremony of life will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. at a later date, TBA.
