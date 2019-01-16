Lucy passed away on January 12 in Kirkland Washington of respiratory failure. She was born on January 28, 1948, in Oregon to Laura Harsin Inman Victor Odam and Emerson Victor. She was half-sister to Roger Inman.
Lucy grew up in Enterprise, Oregon and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1966. She married Donald H. Beier of Joseph, Oregon and they moved to Spokane, Washington and started a family. They then moved to Kirkland, Washington in 1976. Lucille and Donald later divorced. Lucy remained in Kirkland until her passing.
Proud mother of four girls, Lucy was a stay at home mom until around 1981 when she began her work in accounting. She worked various places over the years including Henry Bacon Lumberyard, Tonkin/Cyrk and Evergreen Hospital. She retired in 2015. Lucy was a lover of pets and wildlife. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, reading and travel as well as spending time with her family.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother. She leaves behind her daughters and son-in-laws: Angie and Paul Wooden of Kirkland Washington, April and Les Guske of LaCrosse, Washington, Allison and Bryan Machovsky of Bothell Washington and Amy and Dan Engelhaupt of Virginia Beach Virginia. Also 12 grandchildren: Amanda and Tanner Wooden; Joey, Jessica, Jadyn and Julia Guske; Charlie, Tyler and Branyan Shulkin; and Aidan, Jake and Mason Engelhaupt.
A funeral service will be held Saturday January 26th at 11:30 am. at Bollman Funeral Home, 315 West Main Street, Enterprise, Oregon 97828
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following Animal Welfare Organizations in Lucy’s name: Homewardpet.org and Meowcatrescue.org
