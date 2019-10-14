Margaret (Stubblefield) Hollenbeck, 85, passed away October 1, 2019 at Mari Ella Boarding Home in Los Angeles, California. She was born at home, September 26, 1934 in Wallowa County, Oregon to Russell and Florence Stubblefield, the third of seven children. She married her first eternal love, Clifford “Bud” Denney Jr on June 15, 1951 and they were blessed with daughter Karen. Unfortunately she lost him in the Korean War February 10, 1953. She married Lewis Roys and was blessed with daughters Janet and Debbie. They divorced and she married her third husband and the second great love of her life, Ray Hollenbeck, November 14, 1970. They were together until he passed away March 29, 2015 in Yuma, Arizona. Her reunion in heaven will include seeing her husbands, daughter Janet (Matt) Rieck, her parents, brothers Jim and Raymond Stubblefield and sisters Myrna Witherrite and Nancy Fausone. She is survived by sisters Patricia Joan Rott, Winchester, Virginia and Linda (Dave) Bright, Joseph, Oregon. Daughters Karen (Alex) Szabo, Los Angeles, California and Debbie (Ken) Anderson, Pensacola, Florida. Five grandchildren, Keith (Emily) Keppler, Mary Rieck (Andy Robertson), Aaron (Sarah) Rieck, Michael (Christopher) Ramirez Szabo and Chelsea Anderson. Seven great grandchildren, Steven, Tyler, Isaac, Jack, KJ, Jesse and Eliot and great great granddaughter Keyera. She loved roses, deer, going places in their RV and was known for her tart sense of humor. She will be cremated and buried beside her first husband in the Enterprise cemetery.
