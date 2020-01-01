Marilyn (Purkey) Goebel, age 86, died at Wallowa Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was buried on the family property outside of Wallowa, Ore. She was born in Tacoma, Wash. and was raised in Coquille, Ore. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in geography/geology. She was working as a cartographer in Eugene when she met and married her husband, Leo R. Goebel of Wallowa. After Leo finished his master’s degree at University of Oregon, he and Marilyn moved to Wallowa County, where Leo worked as a school teacher and Marilyn raised their five children.
Marilyn was an avid photographer and member of the Wallowa Valley Photography Club. She often shared her beautiful photographs of Wallowa Lake on Facebook. She also shared her pictures at the Wallowa County Fair and in the annual Photo Club Calendar. She had a life-long love of the outdoors and gardening. She planted dozens of fruit and nut trees as well as dozens of berry bushes at her property on Wallowa Lake. She shared the annual bounty with friends, family and with the Wallowa County Magic Garden. She was a member of the local garden club.
Marilyn was interested in the connection between diet and disease. Through diet, she was able to stop and even reverse the progression of her arthritis, the disease that had crippled her grandmother. She eventually adopted a whole food plant-based diet. She later was a strong supporter of the CHIP program at Wallowa Memorial Hospital (locally facilitated by Drs. Rose and Sheahan).
Marilyn was a devoted follower of the Baha’i Faith and was very active in the local Baha’i community. To learn more about the Baha’i Faith visit www.bahai.org.
Marilyn is survived by brother Jack Purkey(Geralyn) of Tacoma, Wash., brother-in-law Jack Goebel (Janet) of Wallowa, her five children and their families Sally Goebel of Wallowa, Patti Goebel of Joseph, Mary Goebel Adams, her husband Mark and granddaughter Alyvia of Rogue River, Ed Goebel of Joseph and his son, Colby Goebel of Albany, Katie (Goebel) Summerlin of Corvallis and her three children — Keyadri, Mihaniel and Nariamné, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo R. Goebel, brother-in-law Harold Goebel (Peggy) of Wallowa and sister-in-law, Geri (Marie) Wiecks (Jack) of San Mateo, Calif.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wallowa Land Trust (East Moraine Campaign) P.O. Box 516, Enterprise, Ore. 97828. A memorial remembrance gathering is being planned for the future.
