Marion Prince resided in Wallowa County, Oregon for most of his childhood years. He started school in Wallowa for first grade and graduated in 1958 from Wallowa High School. His parents were Art and Mary Carper Prince who had roots in West Virginia. The Prince family descended from Oscar and Marjaline Maxey Prince who migrated from Mercer Co., WV in Aug 1902 and settled in Powatka. Likewise the Carper family came from West Virginia and settled in Promise Land , also north of Wallowa.
In his four years in the Navy, Marion traveled to distant places: Hawaii, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Korea, and the list goes on. His written philosophy was, “The ‘Good Life’ is not material things but travel and real experiences.” His life did show he lived that belief.
His hobbies included snorkeling, diving, hunting and fishing. The latter surely learned as a child in Wallowa County. In fact his stated desire was that his ashes should be spread near his old fishing holes. Family assumes that would mean the Wallowa River.
Marion had retired from being a union carpenter on the high-rise buildings of Las Vegas. When he died he was living there with Carol, his wife of twenty-three years. She hopes to eventually return his ashes to Wallowa County as he desired.
Three children were born to his first marriage. They are Thomas, Ann, and Kenneth. He has a brother, Ashley, who has a residence in Wallowa County, and a sister, Arthene Martin who was last known to be living in Hawaii. His parents are both deceased.
There will not be a memorial service for him. If you wish to send condolences, cards may be sent to his wife and his brother. (Ashley Prince, 80976 Homan Lane, Enterprise, Oregon 97828 or Carol Prince, 4455 East Twain Ave. Apt. 173, Las Vegas, Nevada 89121.)
