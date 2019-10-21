Mary Ann McLeroy Woods, 66, of Redmond, Oregon passed away Saturday, October 12th from an extended struggle with cancer. She was born on October 4, 1953 to Jack McLeroy and Bessie Johnson McLeroy in Center, Texas.
She was a 1971 graduate of Center High School where she was the class salutatorian and a member of the Roughrider Band. She attended Tyler Junior College with a band scholarship, and was a member of Zeta Phi Omega sorority. As a member of the TJC band, she participated in the 1971 Super Bowl in New Orleans, where the Dallas Cowboys won their first NFL championship. She graduated with honors from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and went on to study nutrition at the University of Indiana-Purdue University, Indianapolis.
For several years, she worked as a dietitian at Scott White Hospital in Temple, Texas before relocating to Central Oregon in 1978. For many years, she was the office manager for Alder Springs Family Medicine in Enterprise, Oregon. She raised her family in Wallowa County, Oregon, where she helped manage the annual county fair and used her skills as a master food preserver. She later moved to the Oregon coast and finished her professional life as a dietitian in Coos Bay.
Mary Ann loved bluegrass music, trains, and cheering for her beloved Oregon Ducks football and basketball teams.
A celebration of her life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd St., Redmond, Oregon 97756. (877) 244-0858.
She is survived by: Daughters: Olivia Woods of Washington, DCRose Romine, husband Cody and son Virgil of Enterprise, Oregon. Sister: Linda Samford and husband Joe of Mineola, Texas. Brothers: Ed McLeroy of Georgetown, Texas, Mike McLeroy of Tucson, Arizona. Nephew J T Samford of Dallas, Texas. Niece Kaitlin Samford of Dallas, Texas and numerous cousins and close friends.
