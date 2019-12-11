Mary Catharine (Kitty) Armon passed peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday morning December 4th, 2019. She was born on November 30th, 1941 in Stanfield Oregon to her parents, William and Mary Hayter.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her younger sister Sheila Larkin.
Mary is survived by her two brothers Bill Hayter and wife Phyllis, and Walley (Dale) Hayter and wife Sue.
Mary is also survived by her daughter Cindy Williams and husband Matt, her sons Sam Armon and wife Monica, and Doug Armon and wife Tracy. Mary has four grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Mary was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, friend, and sister. Her loving arms, warm heart, her beautiful smile, and her sweet voice will be forever remembered and never forgotten. May her beautiful soul live on in all of us who loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday December 13th, 2019 at the Wallowa Christian Church, 104 N. Spruce St, Wallowa Oregon. Services will be followed by a procession to her final resting place. A potluck will follow at the church. All who knew Mary and loved her please come join us for food and beverages and to celebrate her life.
