Leonard Bryan Melville of Enterprise, Oregon passed away at his home November 27, 2019. Bryan was born November 29, 1974 in Enterprise to Leonard "Skip" Melville and Aleta (Stein) Melville.
Bryan attended Enterprise schools from kindergarten through high school and graduated in 1993. While attending school Bryan was chosen to mentor Chris Gomes and was active in basketball, FFA, and speech.
During his iifetime he was a jack-of-all-trades and held many positions using his many different skills. He did mill work, farming, ranching, construction work, mechanic work, and masonry. He was a hard worker and was always willing to give a helping hand. He had strong driving skills that he started developing in the fields at the young age of 4.
His hobbies were hunting and fishing and fishing and hunting. He was never happier than when spending time in the great outdoors. Bryan started hunting and fishing at the tender age of 3 with his family and Grandpa Harry. When in junior high he started hunting with hounds and had many adventures with his friends hunting bear, cougar, and bobcat. Bryan always knew where to find the biggest deer and the most elk and took many trophies. He also loved to hunt birds and shoot ground squirrels. If he wasn't hunting, he could most often times be found fishing the Imnaha, Snake, Columbia or Grande Ronde Rivers and anywhere else there were fish.
Bryan was a true farm kid and was never happier than living on a farm where he could indulge his love of animals. Bryan truly loved dogs and from middle school on he never owned fewer than two dogs and most times many more than that. He enjoyed raising hogs and supporting the Wallowa County 4-H kids with their pig projects. He owned horses and loved teaching his kids, nieces, and nephews about them. Many enjoyable trips were made into the Wallowa Mountains with his family on horseback.
Bryan's biggest passion was his family and friends. He was fun loving, caring, genuine, a great listener, and always ready for an adventure. He always made time to stop and visit and was friendly, upbeat, and always put a smile on faces. He was a wonderful son, brother, dad, uncle and friend. "Love isn't what you say, love is what you do!"
Bryan is survived by his parents Leonard "Skip" and Aleta (Stein) Melville of Enterprise, his significant other Johna Alford of Enterprise, his daughters Kloe Kay Melville of Redmond, Oregon, Kaesie Rae Melville and Mackenzie Faith Melville of McPherson, Kansas, his sisters Mindee (Steve) Christman of Three Forks, Montana and Monica (Karl) McLaughlln-Sziisz of Silverton, Oregon, his brother Harry Melville of Wallowa, Oregon and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Leonard and Jerry Melville, Harry Stein, and Florence "Mae" Esbenshade.
The family will be celebrating Bryan's life at a future date. Donations in memory of Bryan can be made to the Wallowa County 4-H program.
