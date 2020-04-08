Melvin J. Nedrow, 84, died February 24, 2020 at the Alpine House in Joseph. He was born June 12, 1935 at Union Oregon. He lived in Union until his family moved to Wallowa County. He attended the Wallowa Christian Church and he worked different jobs ranching, farm work, and lawn mowing. He loved to listen to music and spent a lot of his days socializing with friends.
He is predeceased by his parents Willard and Rose (Nelson) Nedrow. A Graveside Service will be held at the Wallowa Cemetery, Wallowa Oregon on March 3rd at 2p.m.
