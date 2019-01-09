Oma Ydele Miller, 89, died Monday, Nov. 26 at a local care home.
At her request there will be no services. She will be interred in the Enterprise Cemetery next to her parents.
Oma was born on April 8, 1929, in Bend to Thorval Graydon and Marilla (Hodge) Gray. After graduating from high school she attended what is now Eastern Oregon University for a year. She then returned to Bend where she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary before moving to Eastern Oregon. She lived in Wallowa and Enterprise before moving to La Grande in the 1990s.
When she was able, Oma attended the Oregon Trail Christian Fellowship.
She is survived by a daughter, Suellen Roley of Bend.
Contributions in memory of Oma Miller may be made to the Oregon Trail Christian Fellowship at 59074 Foothill Road, La Grande, OR 97850.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.