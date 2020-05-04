Owen Lester Holum was born April 2, 1956 at Oregon City Hospital in Oregon City Oregon; passed away March 23, 2020 in Wells Nevada on a return trip from Arizona to his home in Enterprise, Oregon. Owen was raised in Barlow Oregon and attended Canby High School until his Junior year when his parents moved to Sisters, he finished High School at Redmond High. After graduation he spent the next parts of his life working on cars, welding, and construction. Owen was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and worked on projects including on the 205 bridge in Portland, at the Port of Portland, and on houses all over the state of Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Joanne (Enterprise, OR), son Adam and daughter in law Samantha (Chisana, AK), daughter Amy (Enterprise, OR), daughter Jessica and son in law Paul (Denver, CO), his favorite sister Lila, brother Moe and sister in law Marilyn, brother Roger and sister in law Lanita, and brother Don and sister in law Gail.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Marjorie, brother in law Ron, nephews Kelly, Josh and niece Monica.
Owen was the youngest child of five and was loved and cherished not only by his parents and siblings but also by his extended family. Owen approached life with the wonderment of a child and was frequently referred to as a big teddy bear. He met his wife Joanne in Sisters while she was working as a checker at a grocery store and they were married in 1979. If you met Owen and spent any time talking to him you would be hard pressed not to walk away feeling like you had made a new friend, he would have felt the same, that’s just who he was. Owen always saw the best in people and if you were down on your luck you knew that even though Owen and Joanne may not have much you would always have a place to sleep and a meal to eat. Owen loved getting up early to hunt, fish, or to be out in the woods right when the sun rose so he could get an early start on wood cutting, the whole time he would be whistling a tune. He also enjoyed going on long drives or on long rides on his motorcycle. Owen was frequently accompanied in his activities by his 2 lifelong best friends Mark Rodgers and Mike Oatman as well as his many other friends which are too many to mention by name, and normally a dog or 2. In his last year of life he was baptized at the Enterprise Christian Church and became a member of its men’s group.
A memorial will be held on July 3rd at Owen and Joanne’s home following the act of remembrance in which the ashes will be scattered on the Ridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.