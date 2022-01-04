Paula Mae Crowell, age 81, left her earthly body to go to her Heavenly home on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 in the home she loved in Stanfield, Oregon surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, father Albert, mother Valora, stepfather George Rainboth, and sister Mary K, Jacobsma.
Paula was born in LeMars, Iowa, October 27, 1940, to Albert Joseph Determann and Valora Josephine (Arens) Determann (later remarried to George Rainboth). In 1950, Paula’s mom moved her and her brother Larry to Joseph. Mary K stayed in Iowa with her father.
She met her husband, Ralph at a town dance in Joseph, Oregon, and was married in Lewiston, Idaho on January, 2nd, 1958 at the age of 17. They were married 54 years until Ralph passed in 2012. Paula lived with her husband in Imnaha Oregon in the first 4 years of their marriage while he supported his family working on Ranches for Max Halsey and Jiggs Fisk. They lost their home to a house fire that resulted in the family moving to the Buttes for a short time where she cooked for the ranch hands and again Ralph was still ranching. They then moved into the town of Enterprise, Oregon. In September of 1966, with her family of 6, sons Mike, Terry, Doug and daughter Ronda, they moved to Stanfield, Oregon when Ralph took a job on a local ranch for Irvin Manns. When her youngest son, Doug, started school, Paula took a job as an assistant cook and a substitute janitor for the Stanfield grade school.and eventually became head cook. She cooked for the grade school and junior high school for 30 years before retiring. Students who attended her schools still remember her and to this day will comment that her food was some of the absolute best around; especially her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, and maple bars.
She was the mother of 4 children, Mike, Terry, Ronda Powell and Doug. She was blessed with 3 daughter in laws, Sheryle, Lisa, Kara and a son in law John, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. She left behind brother Larry Determann, sisters Donna McIver, Debbie Haglund and Jeanne.
There will be a celebration of Paula’s life on Saturday, January 8th at the Westside Church of Christ, 2185 West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston, Oregon at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.