Florence Ermina Burt Pullen of Kent, Washington died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Multicare Medical Center, Auburn, Washington. Services were held November 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Auburn, Washington. Mrs. Pullen was interred November 11 next to her husband, Elmer Stephen Pullen, in Lostine, Oregon.
Mrs. Pullen was born January 4, 1916 in Chester, Idaho, the third of eight children born to Charles and Grace Burt. She left home at 14 as there was no high school in Fruitvale, Idaho where they lived. She stayed with an aunt in Pocatello, Idaho to attend high school and college and received her teaching degree from the University of Idaho.
After graduation she taught school in Montour, Idaho. There she met and married Elmer (Shorty) Pullen. When she became pregnant, she had to give up teaching because of regulations at that time.
Their first child was born there and shortly after, they moved to Brownlee, Idaho where they dry farmed. They raised four children there through hard work and “living off the land.”
In 1948, they moved to Wallowa, Oregon where their fifth child was born. Mrs. Pullen was very involved in raising their children and in her church. She was an excellent seamstress and cook and raised large gardens and canned. After the children left home, she worked as a nurse's aide at the local nursing home. She enjoyed sewing, jazzercize, crafts, gardening, playing the organ and painting. They purchased their home in Lostine, Oregon. She was chorister for her church for many years and held many other positions. Her family and faith meant more to her than anything in the world.
Three years after her husband passed in 1997, Mrs. Pullen moved to S, Washington where her daughters lived. She lived alone until she was 94 and then with her daughters. For the last 10 years, she enjoyed riding the Access bus and attending Eldercare five days a week. She loved going out with her family. She always felt she needed to be productive and making a contribution, even at 103.
Mrs. Pullen is preceded in death by her husband and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Patricia Soroe, William Pullen, Maynard Pullen, Barbara Brunner, and Pamela May, 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.
She was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. She is deeply loved and missed by all of her family and friends.
