Raymond "Ray" Milligan, 100, of Enterprise, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at the Enterprise Cemetery on Friday, June 28 at 1:00P.M.
Ray was born on May 1, 1919 in Parma, Idaho, to Willis Milligan and Mertie (Brandt) Milligan. Ray graduated from Caldwell, Idaho High School in 1937. After graduation he moved back to Wallowa and went to work for McDaniel Motors. Ray and Bernice Bartmess were married on May 28,1940, the day after Bernice graduated from Wallowa High School. In 1944, Ray enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the new destroyer, The USS Stormes DD 780. He served in the South Pacific for the Okinawa Invasion where their destroyer was hit by a 500 pound bomb. Ray was discharged on December 24, 1945. Ray returned home to Wallowa to Bernice and their two daughters. He continued to work at McDaniel Motors until 1963 when he purchased the dealership and changed the name to Milligan Motors. Ray retired in 1984 when he sold the dealership to his son-in-law Terry Decker. After retiring, Ray and Bernice enjoyed their winter months at Desert Center, California.
Ray played on the Wallowa City Baseball team and league bowling with Bee. Ray enjoyed many years fishing at Wallowa Lake, the Troy fishing hole, and fishing and crabbing at the Oregon Coast. He enjoyed hunting. He won the raffle for the 2005 elk hunt on The Nature Conservancy. On opening day it only took one shot from 265 yards for Ray to get his 6 point elk. Ray was an avid golfer. He donated time, work, and equipment to promote golf in the county. He started the Elks Golf Tournament in the 1960's. He was instrumental in the long term stability of Alpine Meadows, and was presented with a Lifetime Membership.
Many of these activities were enjoyed with his wife Bee, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and friends.
Ray & Bee were chosen by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce to be Grand Marshals of the 1983 Crazy Days Parade held in conjunction with the Elks Golf Tournament.
Ray was a member of the Alpine Meadows Golf Course, Toastmasters International, Lions Club, American Legion, Past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. 1829, President of the 100 Car Club, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Ray is survived by his wife of 79 years, Bernice Milligan, daughters: Pat Patterson of Walla Walla, Wa., Jean Lenington (husband Ed) of Shelton, Wa. and Joyce Decker (husband Terry) of Enterprise, Or., 5 grandchildren: Mike Patterson, Mark Patterson (wife Shelly), Steve Bennett (wife Trish), Stacey Brotherton (husband Neil), and John Decker (wife Mandy), 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and sister Marjorie Spivey of Salem, Or.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, son-in-law Jim Patterson, and son-in-law Bob Bennett.
