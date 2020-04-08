Obituary: Rita Ann Haun

Rita Ann Haun passed away peacefully on March 13th 2020, age 87, at Wallowa Valley Senior Living. Rita was born on September
10th 1932 to Adam and Mary Wert of Hettinger County, North Dakota. After graduating high school from Mt. Angel Academy, Rita attended the University of Portland, where she met her husband Joe. They were married September 29, 1951 at Mt.
Angel Catholic Church and moved to Lostine, Oregon to live on the Haun Family Ranch. Rita and Joe had 2 children, Jon Joseph and Julie Marie.
Rita completed her education and received her teaching degree from Eastern Oregon University. She taught first and second grade at Wallowa Elementary School for just over a decade. She was deeply devoted to St. Pius Catholic Church of Wallowa, a beloved piano teacher and an avid fisherman, gardener and mushroom hunter. During their 68 years of marriage, Joe and Rita enjoyed a life of ranching, gardening, travel and annual visits to family in North Dakota. They were dedicated game players always enjoying their community of bridge, hearts and pinochle teams.
Rita was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved son, Jon. She is survived by her husband Joe Haun, daugh- ter Julie (Karl) of Portland, grandchildren Heidi (Ian) of Lostine, Maria (Jeff ) of Lostine and Hans (Megan) of Portland. Rita also has
4 great grandchildren; Ashley, Mali, Camdyn and Lilly all of Lostine.
A private burial was held on March 20th at the Lostine Cemetery. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of life at a later date
