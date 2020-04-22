Ruth Adele Reel, 84, of Merlin, Oregon, passed away April 1, 2020. Ruth was born in Stockton, California, to Charles Arthur and Helen Ruth (Cutler) Peterman of Tracy, California. She graduated from Tracy High School in 1953, and went on to be one of the first graduates of De Anza College in Cupertino, California, with a degree in nursing.
In 1971, Ruth married Art Reel, who was the true love of her life and together they enjoyed many years working together in the auto and real estate business. As a couple, they made friends with everyone they met, from Art’s home town in Wallowa, all the way down to Monterey Bay in California.
Ruth also later worked as a property manager and computer support technician in California. Throughout her working years, she was the recipient of several Exceptional Performance and Employee of the Year awards. Ruth and Art moved to Merlin in 1996, where Ruth continued her computer support career and was a pioneer in working remotely from home until her retirement in 2003. After retirement, Ruth volunteered for many years with the OSU Master Gardeners, and was named Josephine County Master Gardener of the Year for her countless hours as the editor of the monthly newsletter. A good book (or several good books) and her cat were always by her side.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 48 years, Arthur “Art” Reel; daughter Cathleen Welling of Willits, California; sons Peter (Suzy) Reel of Merlin, Oregon, and Andrew Reel (David Collins) of Reno, Nevada; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor Vandermade of Sunnyvale, California; and her brother, Mark Peterman of Eugene, Oregon.
A private family celebration of Ruth’s life will be scheduled later in the year.
